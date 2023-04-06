The city of Lewisville’s Finance and Purchasing Department is partnering with the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce to present a special, one-day instructional session, on how to become an approved vendor with the city on Wednesday, April 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Dogwood 3 conference room at Thrive. Attendees will learn how to get their business set up on Bonfire, the city’s e-procurement system, learn about vendor policies, and ask questions of the Purchasing Department. This class is free, but registration is required. Attendees can register at lewisvillechamber.org.
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice ribbon cutting
Join the Metrocrest Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, April 11 at 12 p.m. for a ribbon cutting for Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. The ribbon cutting will take place at 14380 Marsh Ln, Building B Addison, TX 75001.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
