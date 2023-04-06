The city of Lewisville’s Finance and Purchasing Department is partnering with the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce to present a special, one-day instructional session, on how to become an approved vendor with the city on Wednesday, April 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Dogwood 3 conference room at Thrive. Attendees will learn how to get their business set up on Bonfire, the city’s e-procurement system, learn about vendor policies, and ask questions of the Purchasing Department. This class is free, but registration is required. Attendees can register at lewisvillechamber.org.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

