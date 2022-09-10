Flower Mound budget for 2022-2023 in the works

The Flower Mound Town Council and staff are hard at work on the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The budget currently totals more than $194 million and will be voted on and approved this month. The budget focuses on maintaining the town’s financial position, continuing vital maintenance and improvements, providing quality parks, creating competitive employee compensation and planning for the Town’s future. For more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/budget

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments