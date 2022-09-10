The Flower Mound Town Council and staff are hard at work on the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. The budget currently totals more than $194 million and will be voted on and approved this month. The budget focuses on maintaining the town’s financial position, continuing vital maintenance and improvements, providing quality parks, creating competitive employee compensation and planning for the Town’s future. For more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/budget.
Flower Mound water conservation updates
In August, the Town of Flower Mound entered a modified version of stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management plan. On top of the stage 2 requirements, the Town is taking extra precautions in reducing water by restricting outdoor watering no more than 2 days per week. If the Upper Trinity Regional Water District, which includes Flower Mound, moves to stage 2 of its water conservation plan, the Town will be obligated to lesser its water usage even more. For more information, visit www.flower-mound.com/waterconservation.
Lewisville holds Public Hearing for 2022-2023 budget
The Lewisville City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget. The public hearing will be held during its regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. Plans for the budget include the property tax rate to remain at $0.443301 per $100 of assessed valuation and the budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget. For those interested, the proposed budget can be found on the City of Lewisville’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
