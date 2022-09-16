Lewisville Neighborhood Enhancement Program

The City of Lewisville will be accepting applications for its Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) through Wednesday, Oct. 19. NEP is a matching grant up to $12,500 to neighborhood groups wanting to beautify their neighborhood. The grant can be used for a variety of reasons, including building entryway features, purchasing street sign toppers or improving a neighborhood park. Applications will be reviewed and awarded in November.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

