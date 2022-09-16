The City of Lewisville will be accepting applications for its Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) through Wednesday, Oct. 19. NEP is a matching grant up to $12,500 to neighborhood groups wanting to beautify their neighborhood. The grant can be used for a variety of reasons, including building entryway features, purchasing street sign toppers or improving a neighborhood park. Applications will be reviewed and awarded in November.
Lewisville adoption special
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 20 pounds until Saturday, Oct. 1. The adoption fee includes sterilization, microchip, viral vaccines, rabies vaccine, heartworm testing, a one-year city registration (if Lewisville resident) and an adoption gift bag. The animal shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
ASE Blue Seal of Excellence for Carrollton Fleet Services
The City of Carrollton Fleet Services Division received the ASE Blue Seal of Excellence award from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. The Fleet Services is an essential division to the City of Carrollton’s operations. The city outsourced its fleet operation in 2010 with the premise that the procurement of services through competitive proposals would drive improvements in service levels, quality and operating costs.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
