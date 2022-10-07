October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month and the Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 20 pounds and all cats, through Saturday, Oct. 15. To see some of the animals up for adoption and for the adoption process visit lewisvillepets.com/adopt. The facility is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

