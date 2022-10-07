October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month and the Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for dogs over 20 pounds and all cats, through Saturday, Oct. 15. To see some of the animals up for adoption and for the adoption process visit lewisvillepets.com/adopt. The facility is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and noon-5 p.m. on Saturday.
City of Carrollton ranked top 20 in real estate market
The City of Carrollton was ranked as one of the top 20 cities nationwide in WalletHub's 2022 Best Real Estate Markets report. The financial planning website analyzed more than 300 cities of varying sizes in the United States across two key dimensions: the real-estate market and affordability and economic environment. Each city was also categorized by population with Carrollton ranking among the top three percent of the healthiest real estate cities analyzed in the United States, the fourth best city for the real estate market in the DFW Metroplex for its size, and the eighth in Texas overall.
Carrollton Marketing Services team awarded
The City of Carrollton Marketing Services team won three awards at the City-County Communications & Marketing Association’s (3CMA) national Savvy Awards Competition presented during a ceremony on Thursday, September 8. The Savvy Awards are held in conjunction with 3CMA’s Annual Conference and recognize outstanding local government achievement in communications, public-sector marketing, and resident-government relationships.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
