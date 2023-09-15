Leader news .jpeg

The city of Lewisville seeks an artist who can create an installation piece, sculptural in nature, that would wrap around or climb a tall brick column found in the atrium of the library. This work will utilize the height of the column and surrounding space to provide a visually striking component to the library that will inspire wonder, draw the eye upward, and excite engagement.

 Courtesy of the city of Lewisville

Lewisville seeks artists for public art project at library

The city of Lewisville is seeking qualifications from artists who wish to create an indoor work of public art for the Lewisville Public Library.


