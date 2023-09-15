The city of Lewisville seeks an artist who can create an installation piece, sculptural in nature, that would wrap around or climb a tall brick column found in the atrium of the library. This work will utilize the height of the column and surrounding space to provide a visually striking component to the library that will inspire wonder, draw the eye upward, and excite engagement.
Lewisville seeks artists for public art project at library
The city of Lewisville is seeking qualifications from artists who wish to create an indoor work of public art for the Lewisville Public Library.
Specifically, the city seeks an artist who can create an installation piece, sculptural in nature, that would wrap around or climb a tall brick column found in the atrium of the library. This work will utilize the height of the column and surrounding space to provide a visually striking component to the library that will inspire wonder, draw the eye upward, and excite engagement.
This is a national and international call and request for proposal. The budget for this project is up to $75,000, inclusive of all costs associated with the project. Artists may apply as a single artist or as a multi-person collaborative group. In the case of a group, please apply under one single application.
Application deadline is Sunday, Oct. 29. To learn more about this project and to register, visit the “Call Detail” page on callforentry.org. First-time users to the site will need to create an account.
Up to three artists will be identified as finalists and they will be invited to give an online presentation to the selection team in Fall 2023.
Register your HOA, neighborhood for National Night Out
Is your neighborhood or HOA hosting a National Night Out on Tue. Oct. 3? The Carrollton Police Department would love to stop by. This is an opportunity to get to know your neighbors and build safer, tighter communities across Carrollton. Register your block party or neighborhood get-together at cityofcarrollton.com/nno.
Western Days volunteers needed
The city of Lewisville is accepting applications for volunteers to work the annual Western Days festival to be held Sept. 29 and 30 in Old Town Lewisville.
Friday and Saturday shifts are available and include many different roles — information booth, tie dye station, gate attendant and more. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old and under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Interested volunteers can sign up online at timecounts.org.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.