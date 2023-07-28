Carrollton Farmers Branch Independent School District starts school back on Thursday, Aug. 10 and has compiled useful information to help prepare students for the academic year. Helpful information includes school supply lists, enrollment information, dress code, school meals, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.cfbisd.edu/students/back-to-school.
Neighborhood grants workshops
Lewisville Neighborhood Services invites residents to learn about home repair resources and grant opportunities during free workshops at various locations throughout the city. The city of Lewisville provides funding for homeowner repairs through the Property Enhancement Program, Love Your Block, and Neighborhood Enhancement Program. Attendees will learn about the grant process, get instructions on how to apply, and learn about other countywide resources. Workshop dates and locations are as follows and run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.:
Lewisville Public Library: Aug. 15 and Nov. 21
Lewisville Grand Theater: Sept. 12 and Oct. 17
Thrive: Dec. 12
Citizens University applications
Ever wonder how the City of Lewisville operates? Now is the chance to find out by applying for the 2023-24 class of Citizens University. This program consists of 12 sessions over eight months with a graduation ceremony on June 17, 2024. Sessions begin Thursday, Sept. 21. Each session will begin at 6 p.m. and will last approximately two-and-a-half hours. Class size is limited to 15-20 students. Application deadline is Thursday, Aug. 31.
Applicants must be registered voters within the City of Lewisville; have been a resident for at least one year; be 18 years or older; and not be running for local political office during class time. To graduate from Lewisville Citizens University, a student must not miss more than three sessions.
To learn more about this program, or to apply, visit the Citizens University page at cityoflewisville.com. If you have questions, call Lewisville City Secretary Thomas Harris III at 972.219.3404, or email him at tharris@cityoflewisville.com
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
