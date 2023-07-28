Back to school.png
Courtesy photo

CFBISD prepares for back to school

Carrollton Farmers Branch Independent School District starts school back on Thursday, Aug. 10 and has compiled useful information to help prepare students for the academic year. Helpful information includes school supply lists, enrollment information, dress code, school meals, and more. To learn more, visit https://www.cfbisd.edu/students/back-to-school.


