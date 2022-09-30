On Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 p.m. in Mary Heads Park in Carrollton, the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Greater North Texas Affiliate will be hosting the Greater North Texas Team Hope Walk. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S., raising more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007. More information can be found on Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s website.
Carter BloodCare blood drives
Carter BloodCare is hosting several blood drives between Sunday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 30 in Flower Mound. The purpose of the local Blood Drives is to benefit the community in a positive way and to help neighbors in need. Texans are being encouraged now more than ever to step up and donate blood. More information can be found on Carter BloodCare’s website.
Volunteers needed for Denton County museums
The Denton County Office of History and Culture is looking for volunteers to join its team. Volunteers may be assigned a variety of tasks including museum docents, tour guides, traveling museum presenters, participating in special events and working behind the scenes. For anyone who enjoys history, meeting new people or working with others, there are several volunteer opportunities available. For more information, go tohttps://www.dentoncounty.gov/289/History-Culture.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
