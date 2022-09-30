Greater North Texas Team Hope Walk

On Sunday, Oct. 16 at 12:30 p.m. in Mary Heads Park in Carrollton, the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Greater North Texas Affiliate will be hosting the Greater North Texas Team Hope Walk. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S., raising more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007. More information can be found on Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s website. 

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

