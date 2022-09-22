The City of Lewisville is partnering with Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas to hold a Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lewisville Grand Theater. There will be several city representatives from various departments looking to fill multiple vacancies. To learn more about the positions, go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Lewisville.
Animal Shelter adoption fees waived
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for all dogs over 20 pounds through Saturday, Oct. 1. The adoption fee is normally $90. To learn more about the adoption special, go to www.lewisvillepets.com. The shelter is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers for Festival at the Switchyard
The City of Carrollton is asking for community members to volunteer at this year’s Festival at the Switchyard on Nov. 5 in Downtown Carrollton. Volunteers will receive a free T-shirt, a free lunch and a parking spot close to the event while volunteering. For those interested in registering, go to the City of Carrollton’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
