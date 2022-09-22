City of Lewisville to hold Career Fair

The City of Lewisville is partnering with Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas to hold a Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lewisville Grand Theater. There will be several city representatives from various departments looking to fill multiple vacancies. To learn more about the positions, go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/Lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

