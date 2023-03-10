The City of Carrollton is accepting applications through noon on Friday, March 17, for the city’s Public Works Apprentice Program.
Program participants will shadow Public Works employees in each of the department’s eight divisions (Traffic, Special Operations/Meter Repair, Streets, Wastewater, Utility Cuts, Water Distribution, Water Quality/Production, and Capital Improvement Programs) in order to gain a variety of new skills and an understanding of the importance of Public Works in the lives of Carrollton’s citizens, customers, and visitors. Each apprentice will be evaluated throughout the 8-week program, and full-time job offers will be made to selected apprentices upon successful completion of the program. Applicants need to be 18 years old or older, have a valid Texas driver’s license, and be available on Monday, March 20 for interviews. The Apprentice Program will run from Monday, March 27 through Friday, May 19.To apply for the program, visit cityofcarrollton.com/jobs.
State of the City at Citizens’ Evening
Don't miss Mayor Babick's State of the City address at the 15th annual Citizens' Evening on Wednesday, March 29 at the Carrollton Senior Center. Citizens' Evening is your chance to mingle with city officials, visit city department information booths, find out the winners of the Carrollton Volunteer Awards, and more. The event is free, but registration is required. Registration can be completed on the City of Carrollton’s website.
Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department earns awards
The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department recently earned two awards from the Texas Recreation and Parks Society (TRAPS) for its community outreach efforts around Glory Park/Parque la Gloria and for Thrive, the city’s multigenerational recreation center. The first award was for Administration — Management Excellence and the second award was for Recreation Facility Design Excellence — Thrive. To learn more, visit the City of Lewisville’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
