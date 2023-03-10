Leader news roundup.jpg
Courtesy of the Lewisville Parks and Recreation's Facebook Page

The City of Carrollton is accepting applications through noon on Friday, March 17, for the city’s Public Works Apprentice Program.

Program participants will shadow Public Works employees in each of the department’s eight divisions (Traffic, Special Operations/Meter Repair, Streets, Wastewater, Utility Cuts, Water Distribution, Water Quality/Production, and Capital Improvement Programs) in order to gain a variety of new skills and an understanding of the importance of Public Works in the lives of Carrollton’s citizens, customers, and visitors. Each apprentice will be evaluated throughout the 8-week program, and full-time job offers will be made to selected apprentices upon successful completion of the program. Applicants need to be 18 years old or older, have a valid Texas driver’s license, and be available on Monday, March 20 for interviews. The Apprentice Program will run from Monday, March 27 through Friday, May 19.To apply for the program, visit cityofcarrollton.com/jobs.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

