The community has the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team. Registration is now open for the next scheduled City of Carrollton firefighter entrance exam on Saturday, Nov. 12. Once applicants register online, a link with additional hiring process instructions will be emailed to them. Registration is open through Friday, Nov. 11. The Department provides extensive training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, and generous compensation starting at $71,090. To register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/fire and click on Join CFR.
Join the Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance
To establish a new standard for whole community engagement, the city has created the Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance (CDRA), a community-wide effort to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters or emergencies within the city. The CDRA was formed as an umbrella organization under the Office of Emergency Management to identify volunteer groups, organizations, places of worship, businesses, nonprofits, and non-governmental organizations within the community that are willing and capable of assisting in some form during a disaster. Community members, groups, business owners, and individuals interested in participating in the CDRA are invited to complete a short survey at www.cityofcarrollton.com/CDRA.
Lewisville Police Department receives high marks in public survey
Lewisville Police Department received high marks in a recent public survey that showed 87 percent of residents are satisfied with the job the department is doing. More than 800 responses were received from the 36-question survey, conducted online in English and Spanish from June 17 through July 1. The overall satisfaction rating for the department was 87.86 percent. Respondents reported feeling safer during the day and in more familiar surroundings. The top crime concerns among respondents were violent crimes and vehicle burglaries. To view the full results and the slide presentation to the City Council of this survey, please visit the Resident Survey page on cityoflewisville.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
