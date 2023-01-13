carrollton pd.jpeg
Carrollton Police Department

The City of Carrollton welcomed new Police Chief Roberto Arredondo with a swearing-in ceremony at Carrollton City Hall on Friday, Jan. 6. Arredondo brings over 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Police Chief for Victoria Police Department. He is a U.S. Army veteran and previously served with the Dallas Police Department.

