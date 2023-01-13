The City of Carrollton welcomed new Police Chief Roberto Arredondo with a swearing-in ceremony at Carrollton City Hall on Friday, Jan. 6. Arredondo brings over 25 years of law enforcement experience, serving most recently as Police Chief for Victoria Police Department. He is a U.S. Army veteran and previously served with the Dallas Police Department.
Two seats scheduled to be on the May ballot for Lewisville City Council
Lewisville residents wanting to run for a spot on the Lewisville City Council can file for candidacy starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.
The City Secretary’s Office will accept applications through Friday, Feb. 17. Two seats are scheduled to be on the ballot, each for a three-year term. City Council Place 1 is currently held by Bob Troyer, and City Council Place 3 is currently held by Ronni Cade. Candidates must live in the assigned districts, but voting will be held citywide. A link to the map of each district can be found on the City of Lewisville’s website. To be eligible for service on City Council, an applicant must be a qualified voter, have lived in Lewisville for at least one year prior to the election date, and live in the residential district associated with the position being sought. Candidates cannot owe back taxes or other liabilities to the city and cannot be a city employee while serving on the council.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
