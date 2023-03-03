Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick will present Carrollton’s State of the City Address at the 15th annual Citizens’ Evening on Wednesday, March 29.

The free event will take place at the Carrollton Senior Center in the Texas Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to mingle with city officials and meet members of the Neighborhood Advisory Commission. Informational booths will be set up so attendees can learn about city services, as well as social service agencies which serve the community. Babick’s State of the City Address will focus on new developments, programs, and events within the community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

