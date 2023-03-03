Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick will present Carrollton’s State of the City Address at the 15th annual Citizens’ Evening on Wednesday, March 29.
The free event will take place at the Carrollton Senior Center in the Texas Ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to mingle with city officials and meet members of the Neighborhood Advisory Commission. Informational booths will be set up so attendees can learn about city services, as well as social service agencies which serve the community. Babick’s State of the City Address will focus on new developments, programs, and events within the community.
Lewisville City Council retreat
Lewisville City Council will hold its annual planning retreat Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, at McKinney Performing Arts Center, 111 N. Tennessee Street, to discuss major areas of policy, review successes from 2022, and identify opportunities expected in 2023 and beyond.
Presentations on Friday will start at 8:30 a.m. and last until approximately 6 p.m. Presentations on Saturday will start at 8:30 a.m. and last until approximately noon. Most sessions are open to the public, although the format does not include opportunity for formal public comment. City council might hold some discussions in closed session, in accordance with state law, but any council votes will be conducted in open session.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.