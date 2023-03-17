The City of Carrollton presents the 11th annual Carrollton Trails 5K on Saturday, April 29. This race shows off one the city’s extensive hike and bike trails. Earn your best time as you run along the concrete Blue Trail in the heart of the city’s greenbelt area. The course is downhill and geared toward people of every fitness level. Registration is now open, so sign up today.
Come for the run, stay for the awards ceremony, and visit with vendors. There will be music, a photo booth, and more. The event also includes a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk, so bring the whole family along and don’t forget your canine kids. Registration can be done on the city of Carrollton’s website.
Animal services to hold low-cost vaccination clinic
Lewisville Animal Services is partnering with Operation Kindness to provide low-cost vaccinations and free microchips for dogs and cats on Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m. to noon at Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Attendees must have their dogs on a leash or in a pet carrier. All cats must be in a pet carrier.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
