Carrollton wins national awards in communications
The City of Carrollton’s Marketing Services team was honored to win two 2023 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards for marketing and communications efforts from the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC).
The Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards are an annual national awards program that recognizes superior government communication products and those who produce them. The awards give communicators the opportunity to share some of their best work, innovation, and creativity. Entries are judged by teams of professional communicators. The annual NAGC conference awards program serves as a professional highpoint for government communications nationally. In addition to the peer recognition fostered by the NAGC, the process allows all participating members to learn more about what best practices and innovative communication tools are being used around the world and provides invaluable networking opportunities and practical educational sessions to help government communicators increase their skills.
The City of Carrollton garnered awards in the Print - Poster and the Graphic Arts categories, both with second place wins for the design of the city’s signature event poster artwork for the 2022 Festival at the Switchyard, with judges noting its unique composition and style elements that set the tone for the successful event.
Youth Action Council applications
The City of Lewisville is looking for exceptional local teens with a desire to improve their community to serve on the Youth Action Council.
Download the application from the Youth Action Council page on the city of Lewisville’s website. Completed applications are due by Tuesday, Aug. 1. Applications also can be emailed to Lewisville Training & Equity Manager Tamara Miller at tmiller@cityoflewisville.com.
Members of this council will advise Lewisville City Council members on youth-related issues; assist with special projects and events; research, assess, and evaluate existing youth and community programs; design and plan new youth events and activities to encourage youth involvement in the community; and serve as ambassadors for, and inspire, other young people by completing service projects and sharing their stories.
A qualified applicant must be a Lewisville resident; a high school student in grades 10-12, including home school students; and age 15-18 as of September 1, 2023. They must commit to a term from September 2023 through May 2024; demonstrate leadership in school and/or community activities; express an interest in learning more about their community; and be open-minded and willing to work with their peers.
Carrollton Fire Rescue receives AHA Recognition Award seventh year in a row
Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) received a 2023 Mission: Lifeline® EMS – Gold level recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA) making this the seventh year in a row that CFR has earned the honor.
This EMS Gold with Target: Heart Attack Honor Roll award is built on the maintenance of previous years’ successes and is specifically representative of the care delivered by CFR throughout 2022. Award criteria includes documented measurements of patients with non-traumatic chest pain, patients transported with prehospital contact, and patients needing treatment for severe heart attacks.
“Achieving this recognition is truly a team effort,” Carrollton Fire Chief Michael Thomson said. “This award highlights CFR’s efforts in following evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of individuals who have severe heart attacks.”
