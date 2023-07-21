Leader news 723.jpeg
Courtesy photo

Carrollton wins national awards in communications

The City of Carrollton’s Marketing Services team was honored to win two 2023 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards for marketing and communications efforts from the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC).

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments