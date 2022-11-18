Free cooking oil disposal

The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center located at 2711 Nimitz Lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

