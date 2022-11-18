The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center located at 2711 Nimitz Lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.
Volunteer of the Year Award
The City of Carrollton’s Neighborhood Partnership Office is accepting nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award, Youth Volunteer of the Year Award, Neighborhood Leadership Award, and Outstanding Community Organization Award. The City’s Parks & Recreation Department is also accepting nominations for the Jimmy Porter Award. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 27 by 11:30 a.m. All five awards will be presented at the annual Citizens’ Evening on Wednesday, March 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carrollton Senior Center. Any winner from the previous year is ineligible to win for the next three years.
Lewisville earns two Davey Awards
The City of Lewisville recently earned two Davey Awards for its “1972: A Season of Hope” documentary about the Lewisville Fighting Farmers football team. The 1972 team was the first Lewisville High School football team to reach the Class 3A State championship game. The 35-minute film, produced by City Video Specialist Matthew Thornbury, features interviews with several players, coaches, and students who were part of that magical 1972 season and the improbable run to the state title game. It also features a mix of old pictures, Super8 home videos of the team as they prepared for the big game in Austin, and actual game footage.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
