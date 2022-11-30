The City of Lewisville has earned the North Central Section of the American Planning Association (APA) Texas Chapter 2022 Certificate of Achievement for the Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Program for Planning Excellence. This honor recognizes the professional planning standards demonstrated by the planning staff and the funding and support exhibited by the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission. More specifically, Lewisville has met the Chapter’s goals for: increasing awareness of professional planning, recognizing planning departments which meet certain professional requirements, enhancing neighborhood and citizen recognition of planning efforts, encouraging the funding of professional training for commissioners and staff, and aiding in economic development and community image.
Lewisville Resident Satisfaction Survey
Results from a recent telephone survey found that 95 percent of residents are satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of life in Lewisville. Raymond Turco & Associates conducted the survey to measure public perception of city services and overall quality of life. More than 500 responses were received in this telephone survey, which was made up of 73 questions covering a wide variety of topics. Some of the notable findings include: 95% feel Lewisville is a place that welcomes diversity, 87% feel Lewisville is an affordable place to live, 85% are pleased with the overall appearance of the city, and 85% feel Lewisville is a good place to raise their children.
Carrollton bond election results made official
The official results are in and Carrollton voters across Collin, Dallas, and Denton Counties have approved five propositions in the City’s Bond Election. The results were canvassed at a Special City Council meeting held Tuesday, November 22. All votes have been certified.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.