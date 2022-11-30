The City of Lewisville has earned the North Central Section of the American Planning Association (APA) Texas Chapter 2022 Certificate of Achievement for the Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Program for Planning Excellence. This honor recognizes the professional planning standards demonstrated by the planning staff and the funding and support exhibited by the City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission. More specifically, Lewisville has met the Chapter’s goals for: increasing awareness of professional planning, recognizing planning departments which meet certain professional requirements, enhancing neighborhood and citizen recognition of planning efforts, encouraging the funding of professional training for commissioners and staff, and aiding in economic development and community image.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

