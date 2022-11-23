The City of Carrollton will hold a Cease the Grease event for residents to properly dispose of cooking oil, meat fats, lard, shortening, and grease often left over from large holiday meals. Stop by the Central Service Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29, to properly dispose of grease and cooking oil for free. For more details about the event, contact Carrollton Water Utilities at 972-466-3425. Visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/FatFreeSewers for more information.
Winter reading challenge
The Carrollton Public Library invites all readers and non-readers alike to take part in the City of Carrollton’s annual Winter Reading Challenge. The challenge, which runs from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, encourages all to explore new titles, genres, and authors from the comfort of a cozy chair during the cold winter months. Registration is currently open at www.cityofcarrollton.com/READsquared and those who register before December 1 will be entered into a drawing for a free signed book.
Lewisville accepting student entries for contest
The city of Lewisville is currently accepting student entries in the 2023 ColorPalooza logo design contest. The competition is open to any Lewisville resident currently in grades 9-12 at any state-certified public or private school, or any student attending a Lewisville public or private school in grades 9-12. Home-schooled students living in Lewisville are eligible to participate if they meet the grade-level requirements. The deadline to submit entries is Monday, Dec. 5, by 5 p.m. They can be dropped off or mailed to: Denise Helbing, Arts Center Manager, Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street, Lewisville, TX 75057. Complete guidelines for this contest can be found cityoflewisville.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
