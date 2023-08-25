During the summertime months, excessively high temperatures are a fact of life in North Texas. Excessive heat conditions can result in direct and adverse health consequences, particularly with very young and the elderly.
Anyone who does not have access to a home with air conditioning is encouraged to visit an air-conditioned facility such as a shopping mall or library, especially during the hottest time of the day (typically between 2 and 7 p.m). Additionally, the following precautions are recommended to avert heat-related illnesses:
Avoid physical exertion outdoors during the hottest part of the day. Plan to exercise and do other strenuous activities early or late in the day when it is cooler or utilize air-conditioned facilities. If you must be outside, please be sure and take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.
Use an umbrella, hat, or sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun and wear loose-fitting and light clothing to help heat escape away from your body.
Do not leave infants, children, the elderly, or pets unattended in a parked car (even if the windows are down or the air conditioning is on) or any other hot environment.
Be aware of those at high risk, such as the elderly, infants, and children up to 4 years of age, or those who have chronic medical conditions. Check on elderly parents, relatives, acquaintances, and neighbors as often as possible.
Remember to leave fresh water in the bowl for pets kept outdoors and provide as much shade as possible.
If you feel any symptoms of heat illness such as dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps or headache, immediately stop all activity and move to a cooler area to rest and drink fluids. Medical attention should be sought if symptoms do not improve.
Cooling Center Locations:
Lewisville Public Library, 1197 West Main Street
The Vista Shopping Center, 2401 South Stemmons Freeway
The Salvation Army, 880 Fox Avenue
Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance
To establish a new standard for whole community engagement, the city of Carrollton has created the Carrollton Disaster Response Alliance (CDRA), a community-wide effort to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters or emergencies within the city.
The CDRA was formed as an umbrella organization under the Office of Emergency Management to identify volunteer groups, organizations, places of worship, businesses, nonprofits, and non-governmental organizations within the community that are willing and capable of assisting in some form during a disaster.
Community members, groups, business owners, and individuals interested in participating in the CDRA are invited to complete a short survey at cityofcarrollton.com/CDRA or call 972-466-3540 for more information.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
