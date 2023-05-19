The Carrollton Police Department is accepting applicants for the Saturday, June 10 Civil Service exam, a first step in the time-honored process of becoming a part of Carrollton’s public safety team.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said the department is seeking exceptional officers who put others first, have a proven leadership record, and have the ability to adapt to the constantly evolving demands associated with serving a growing and diverse community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

