The Carrollton Police Department is accepting applicants for the Saturday, June 10 Civil Service exam, a first step in the time-honored process of becoming a part of Carrollton’s public safety team.
Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said the department is seeking exceptional officers who put others first, have a proven leadership record, and have the ability to adapt to the constantly evolving demands associated with serving a growing and diverse community.
The department provides extensive, paid training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, generous compensation (starting salary is $70,873.95), and numerous resources for its officers. For more information on serving in Carrollton, including requirements, test components, and a comprehensive list of benefits and incentives, visit joincarrolltonpd.com.
Carrollton holds Paws on the Square event
Bring the family (both furry and otherwise) to Downtown Carrollton for a tail-wagging good time and learn how to keep our community safe and friendly for pets. The City of Carrollton will host its seventh annual Paws on the Square: Play, Shop, Learn, Adopt event on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The free event brings people, pets, animal welfare organizations, and pet-friendly companies together. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/pawsonthesquare or call the special event hotline at 972-466-9135.
Defendants charged in juvenile overdose case
Two more defendants have been charged in the drug conspiracy that claimed the lives of three teenagers, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.
Roberta Alexander Gaitan, 20, and Rafael Soliz, Jr., 22, were charged in a superseding indictment filed in March with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; Gaitan was also charged with distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 21 years of age. The charges were unsealed on Tuesday, immediately following the defendants’ arrests. They made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Toliver on Friday and were both ordered detained pending trial.
According to the indictment, Mr. Gaitan and Mr. Soliz allegedly conspired with Jason Xavier Villanueva, Donovan Jude Andrews, Stephan Paul Brinson, Magaly Mejia Cano, and Luis Eduardo Navarrete to traffic counterfeit opioid pills laced with fentanyl to young teens, often via juvenile dealers.
To date, members of the conspiracy are tied to at least 12 juvenile overdoses – three of them fatal – in Carrollton and Flower Mound. The victims span the ages of 13 to 17. The deadly drugs were often advertised via social media.
An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All conspirators are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years each in federal prison.
