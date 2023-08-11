Persistent triple digit temperatures in the past week have dried out soil moisture levels as well as grass, leaves, shrubs, and trees, which could serve as fuel in a grass fire.
“It is Denton County’s responsibility to ensure the safety of all residents,” said Denton County Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian.
While northeast portions of the county have received more rain, southern Denton County is seeing a higher level of drought.
“We continuously monitor the conditions across Denton County and issue burn bans when we believe the potential for a major grass fire exists,” Sebastian said.
The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning and limits outdoor cooking and open and enclosed hot work such as welding to certain conditions to eliminate the potential for grass fires.
Denton County joins another 141 counties in Texas with burn bans currently in place including neighboring Wise and Tarrant counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Lewisville seeks PBR, Western Days volunteers
The city of Lewisville is accepting applications for volunteers to work the Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Cattle Drive Parade scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, leading up to the PBR Lewisville event presented by Zimmerer Kubota.
These parade volunteers will assist police and fire personnel along the route by sweeping candy from the streets as entries go by. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.
At the conclusion of the parade, families can enjoy a pre-event concert, food trucks, a cash bar and other activities leading up to the PBR Lewisville event. Gates open at 6 p.m. with food trucks and a cattle longhorn display. The Lewisville PBR event starts at 7:30 p.m.
The city is also accepting applications for volunteers to work the annual Western Days festival to be held Sept. 29 and 30 in Old Town Lewisville.
Friday and Saturday shifts are available and include many different roles: information booth, tie dye station, gate attendant and more. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Lewisville Western Days is a family-friendly event that will feature live entertainment on five stages, an expanded Western Village sponsored by Frost Bank, Indigenous ACE Dance Troupe, Kid Kountry Playground, a working blacksmith, the MLE-sanctioned Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship presented by Market Street, and many more exciting activities.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
