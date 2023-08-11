thumbnail_Burn-Ban.jpg

Denton County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban in late July, which is still in effect.

Denton County burn ban still in effect

Persistent triple digit temperatures in the past week have dried out soil moisture levels as well as grass, leaves, shrubs, and trees, which could serve as fuel in a grass fire.


