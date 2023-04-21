Early voting for the Carrollton and Lewisville general elections begin Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day will be held Saturday, May 6. On the ballot for Carrollton includes Mayor, Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6 for city council and three candidates for CFBISD school board, as well as a CFBISD bond election. On the ballot for Lewisville includes Place 1 and Place 3 for city council and Place 6 and Place 7 for LISD school board.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

