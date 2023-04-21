Early voting for the Carrollton and Lewisville general elections begin Monday, April 24 through Tuesday, May 2. Election Day will be held Saturday, May 6. On the ballot for Carrollton includes Mayor, Place 2, Place 4, and Place 6 for city council and three candidates for CFBISD school board, as well as a CFBISD bond election. On the ballot for Lewisville includes Place 1 and Place 3 for city council and Place 6 and Place 7 for LISD school board.
Lewisville earns two awards for annual financial reports
The City of Lewisville recently earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and the Outstanding Achievement in Popular Financial Report awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The City earned the Certificate of Achievement for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report. It is a set of audited financial statements compiled by the City and audited by a firm of independent certified accountants utilizing Government Accounting Standards Board requirements. The report gives a detailed explanation of the city’s revenues and expenditures and enables the public to gain an understanding of the city’s financial condition. The City of Lewisville’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Popular Annual Finance Report are now available on the Annual Financial Reports page at cityoflewisville.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
