Bond election early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. The City of Carrollton has five propositions that can be voted on and residents who are registered to vote are encouraged to go to the polls to participate in early voting. For more information, take a look at the Carrollton Leader’s story on "5 things you should know about the Carrollton city bond issue before you vote," both online and in print, October 23.
United Way of Denton County offering mortgage assistance
In partnership with the City of Lewisville, United Way of Denton County is providing up to six months of mortgage assistance for moderate income households in Lewisville that are currently behind on their payments and directly impacted by COVID-19. This program combines direct financial assistance with resource navigation to help homeowners stay in their homes and regain financial stability. For more information on this program, and to see the income requirements, visit the “Lewisville Mortgage Assistance Program” page at unitedwaydenton.org. There is no deadline to sign up as qualified applicants will be accepted until all the funding is distributed.
City of Lewisville earns award
The City of Lewisville has earned the City Land Steward award from the Native Prairies Association of Texas (NPAT) for its broad integration of open space and the implementation of two Big Moves of the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. As part of the Lewisville 2025 vision plan, the “Green Centerpiece” and “Extending the Green” Big Moves establish a commitment to invest in natural landscapes and resources. Input from Lewisville residents helped create these Big Moves as they saw a desire for more greenspace and trails. The full Lewisville 2025 vision plan can be viewed online at cityoflewisville.com/lewisville2025.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
