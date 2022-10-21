Early voting

Bond election early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4. The City of Carrollton has five propositions that can be voted on and residents who are registered to vote are encouraged to go to the polls to participate in early voting. For more information, take a look at the Carrollton Leader’s story on "5 things you should know about the Carrollton city bond issue before you vote," both online and in print, October 23.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

