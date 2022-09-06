September is library card sign-up month

Each September, the American Library Association and libraries across the nation collaborate to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is a step toward strengthening communities and personal academic achievement. The Lewisville Public Library offers cards for free to Texas residents and the library recently went fine-free to increase access to its services. To sign up for a library card today, visit library.cityoflewisville.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments