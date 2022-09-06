Each September, the American Library Association and libraries across the nation collaborate to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is a step toward strengthening communities and personal academic achievement. The Lewisville Public Library offers cards for free to Texas residents and the library recently went fine-free to increase access to its services. To sign up for a library card today, visitlibrary.cityoflewisville.com.
Carrollton dog days of summer
The City of Carrollton is holding its annual Pooch Pool Party this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex. The Texas Coalition for Animal Protection will be at the event from 10 a.m. to noon, offering low-cost rabies vaccines. The Carrollton Animal Services will also be on-site offering free City pet registration for Carrollton residents. Admission for the event is $5 per dog and more information can be found on the City of Carrollton’s website.
Rheudasil Park is officially open
The Rheudasil Park in Flower Mound is officially open after the ribbon-cutting ceremony this past week. Citizens can now enjoy several amenities that the park offers, which include a lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.