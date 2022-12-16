Now through Friday, Jan. 13, live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields to be recycled into mulch. Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce waste, extend landfill life, provide useful compost, and save money. Trees must be stripped of all nails, wire, ornaments, lights, and tinsel prior to being dropped off. Free mulch will be available at the drop-off site between Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, suitable for use in yards, gardens and flower beds, walkways, around trees and shrubs, or for livestock bedding.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

