Now through Friday, Jan. 13, live Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields to be recycled into mulch. Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce waste, extend landfill life, provide useful compost, and save money. Trees must be stripped of all nails, wire, ornaments, lights, and tinsel prior to being dropped off. Free mulch will be available at the drop-off site between Monday, Dec. 26, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, suitable for use in yards, gardens and flower beds, walkways, around trees and shrubs, or for livestock bedding.
Voting for Holiday Yard of the Month
Voting for Keep Lewisville Beautiful’s Holiday Yard of the Month is currently happening until Wednesday, Dec. 21. Keep Lewisville Beautiful shared the online voting link on its website at www.keeplewisvillebeautiful.org. A self-guided Lewisville Lights tour is also available on Keep Lewisville Beautiful’s website and social media accounts so that everyone can check out the community displays. All winners will be announced by Friday, Dec. 23 on the Keep Lewisville Beautiful Facebook page.
Recycling Christmas lights
As the Christmas holiday draws near, it is important to remember that Christmas lights cannot be recycled through Republic Services, but should be recycled if possible. There are centers that do recycle the lights and provide alternatives to trashing non-working strands. HolidayLEDS.com is one vendor that will recycle strands of lights and send the recycler a coupon for 15% off future Christmas light purchases. Christmas Light Source in Fort Worth also will be hosting their recycling program, in which proceeds from the recycled lights will benefit Toys for Tots and the recycler will receive a coupon for 10% off a Christmas lights purchase. For more information, visit Christmas-light-source.com.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
