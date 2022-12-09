According to the City of Carrollton, there is only one year left to take advantage of up to $25,000 in related housing expenses such as property taxes and more covered for qualified homeowners by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. More information can be found at http://texashomeownerassistance.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

