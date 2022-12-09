According to the City of Carrollton, there is only one year left to take advantage of up to $25,000 in related housing expenses such as property taxes and more covered for qualified homeowners by The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. More information can be found at http://texashomeownerassistance.com.
Lewisville named one of the ‘Best Small Cities to Move to for Diversity’
Lewisville has been named one of the “Best Small Cities to Move to for Diversity” by Filterbuy. The Alabama-based home air quality retail company created the list of best small cities by weighing several data factors, such as 2020 Census data, ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality, and more to create a score out of 100. Lewisville ranked 10th in the small city category, earning an index score of 69.88, and placed 16th overall nationwide.
Rate increase for Carrollton utility customers
Carrollton utility customers will see a rate increase effective Jan. 2023 due to raised costs from the city's water and wastewater treatment providers, as well as a need to fund improvements to maintain safety in our water system. While the actual impact to each customer will vary based on usage levels, the average increase is about 5%.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
