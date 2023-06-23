Officials from UpperTrinity Regional Water District, Flatiron Construction, Texas Department of Transportation – Paris District, and Fannin County and local elected officials cut the ribbon officially recognizing the completion of the State Highway 34 bridges over Lake Ralph Hall.
Celebrate parks and recreation month with the City of Carrollton this July. Win prizes throughout the month by competing in various challenges at different challenges at city parks, recreation centers, trails, and events. At the end of each week, five winners will be chosen for a weekly prize. Weekly prize winners, as well as those who complete all the challenges throughout the month, will be entered into the grand prize drawing. For more information on how to participate, visit cityofcarrollton.com/parksandrec, facebook.com/CarrolltonParks, or call 972-466-3080.
Upper Trinity celebrates completed bridges over Lake Ralph Hall
Upper Trinity Regional Water District celebrated the completion of the State Highway 34 bridges over the North Sulphur River and Merrill Creek, which will carry traffic over the future Lake Ralph Hall at a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 13.
The new, 1.1-mile-long North Sulphur River bridge includes a special walkway for pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition to that main bridge and the much shorter Merrill Creek Bridge, Upper Trinity and its contractors rerouted a section of FM 1550 to accommodate the new lake’s shoreline.
Pending final clearance by TxDOT, Flatiron will be opening the bridges in the next few weeks. Drivers through the area should stay alert for changes to traffic patterns.
Carrollton Marketing Services wins five state awards
The City of Carrollton Marketing Services Department won five first place awards at the annual Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) conference in early June for its extensive communication and promotional work.
The awards recognize outstanding municipal government communication on projects in a variety of categories:
First Place, Internal Communications: Future Public Employee Day
First Place, Social Media - Best Post: How to Pronounce Carrollton
First Place, Print - Flyers & Posters: 2022 Festival at the Switchyard poster
Frist Place: Video - Public Service Announcement (Marketing): 2022 Festival at the Switchyard promotional video
First Place, Special Event – Best Recurring: 2022 Festival at the Switchyard event
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
