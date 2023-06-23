leader news roundup 625.jpeg

Officials from Upper Trinity Regional Water District, Flatiron Construction, Texas Department of Transportation – Paris District, and Fannin County and local elected officials cut the ribbon officially recognizing the completion of the State Highway 34 bridges over Lake Ralph Hall.

 Courtesy photo

Celebrate parks and recreation month with the City of Carrollton this July. Win prizes throughout the month by competing in various challenges at different challenges at city parks, recreation centers, trails, and events. At the end of each week, five winners will be chosen for a weekly prize. Weekly prize winners, as well as those who complete all the challenges throughout the month, will be entered into the grand prize drawing. For more information on how to participate, visit cityofcarrollton.com/parksandrec, facebook.com/CarrolltonParks, or call 972-466-3080.

Upper Trinity celebrates completed bridges over Lake Ralph Hall

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments