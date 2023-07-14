Lewisville earns CLIDE Award for Healthy Infrastructure Plan
The City of Lewisville, led by the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD), has earned a 2023 CLIDE Award in Public Policy and Planning for the creation of its Healthy Infrastructure Plan.
“Explore More Lewisville” is a Healthy Infrastructure Plan that aims to offer residents multiple healthy opportunities to play, explore, and connect. The vision and direction of this comprehensive plan will guide equitable development for parks, recreation, trails, open spaces, and the tree canopy in Lewisville over the next 10 to 20 years. All these components impact the physical, mental, and environmental health of a community.
Lewisville PARD began working on the Healthy Infrastructure Plan to meet Texas Parks and Recreation Department guidelines for park master plans. To maintain eligibility for park development grants, that plan must be renewed every 10 years, and updated every five years when a significant change impacts city operations. The previous master plan was adopted in 2018 and the annexation of Castle Hills in 2021 marked a significant change that required an update.
In 2021, city council approved agreements with Halff Associates and the University of North Texas (UNT) to assist in the development of a Healthy Infrastructure Plan. Development of that plan included enhanced community engagement activities, the appointment of a diverse steering committee, analysis of the current parks and open space system, research of industry trends and standards, and input from UNT Applied Environmental Research Institute and Lewisville ISD students.
City council formally adopted the Healthy Infrastructure Plan in February 2023. The plan adheres to the requirements of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies for grant funding and agency accreditation.
Carrollton to Host Drive-In Movie at DART Station
The City of Carrollton and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) are partnering to host an ol' fashioned Drive-In Movie experience at DART North Carrollton/Frankford Station (2941 Trade Center) at sunset on Friday, August 4. The movie will be shown in the large parking area just east of the DART station parking lot.
Bring family and friends for a showing of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Park in the lot, turn your radio dial to the FM station on the screen for sound, get comfy, and enjoy the movie. Food vendors will be on hand from Auntie Anne’s, Dat’s a N’ice Italian Ice, and HTeaO.
Resident input sought on Lewisville’s CDBG Annual Action Plan
The City of Lewisville’s Community Grants Division is soliciting public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Annual Action Plan, which will be used to secure federal funding for neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues in Lewisville.
The full plan is available for review on the “Community Development” page at cityoflewisville.com, now through Monday, Aug. 7.
The CDBG Advisory Committee will consider the Annual Action Plan on Tuesday, July 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church Street. Comments received at that meeting and online will be considered before final approval at a second public hearing to be held during the City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.
The purpose of the Community Development Block Grant program is to provide decent housing, create a suitable living environment, and expand economic opportunities for low to moderate income Lewisville residents. CDBG funds are awarded by the federal department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to carry out a variety of community development, housing, infrastructure, and public service needs.
