Lewisville earns CLIDE Award for Healthy Infrastructure Plan

The City of Lewisville, led by the Parks and Recreation Department (PARD), has earned a 2023 CLIDE Award in Public Policy and Planning for the creation of its Healthy Infrastructure Plan.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

