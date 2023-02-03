Lewisville Neighborhood Services invites residents to learn about home repair resources and grant opportunities during free workshops in Classroom 1 of Lewisville Grand Theater.

The City of Lewisville provides funding for homeowner repairs through the Property Enhancement Program, Love Your Block, and Neighborhood Enhancement Program. Attendees will learn about the grant process, get instructions on how to apply, and learn about other countywide resources. Workshops will be held every month in 2023 to help homeowners. Those workshops will be held on Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. All workshops will run 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about all these grant opportunities, please visit the Neighborhood Vitality page at cityoflewisville.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

