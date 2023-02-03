Lewisville Neighborhood Services invites residents to learn about home repair resources and grant opportunities during free workshops in Classroom 1 of Lewisville Grand Theater.
The City of Lewisville provides funding for homeowner repairs through the Property Enhancement Program, Love Your Block, and Neighborhood Enhancement Program. Attendees will learn about the grant process, get instructions on how to apply, and learn about other countywide resources. Workshops will be held every month in 2023 to help homeowners. Those workshops will be held on Feb. 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. All workshops will run 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about all these grant opportunities, please visit the Neighborhood Vitality page at cityoflewisville.com.
Lewisville candidate filing for May general election
Lewisville residents wanting to run for a spot on the Lewisville City Council can file for candidacy starting Wednesday, Jan. 18. The City Secretary’s Office will accept applications through Friday, Feb. 17. Two seats are scheduled to be on the ballot, each for a three-year term. City Council Place 1 is currently held by Bob Troyer, and City Council Place 3 is currently held by Ronni Cade. Candidates must live in the assigned districts, but voting will be held citywide. To see a map of each district, go to the “Residential Districts” page at cityoflewisville.com. Early voting will start on Monday, April 24. The election will be held on Saturday, May 6.
Carrollton general election
The Carrollton City Council ordered a General Election at the Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to fill vacancies for the expired terms of Mayor and City Council Places 2, 4, and 6. The election will be held Saturday, May 6. Informational filing packets for prospective candidates are available in the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall. Packets and completed applications are available by appointment only. Email the City Secretary at citysecr@cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3001 to schedule an appointment. The filing period began Wednesday, Jan. 18 and will run through Friday, Feb. 17. The last day to declare as a write-in candidate is Tuesday, Feb. 21.
