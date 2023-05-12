The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a seasonal job fair on Thursday, May 18 from 1 to 5 p.m., at Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway. Applicants will get to meet with department hiring managers and the city recruiter to learn about all the open seasonal positions and do on-the-spot applications and interviews. Interested applicants can apply online ahead of time at governmentjobs.com/careers/lewisville.
Lewisville daytime outdoor watering restrictions go into effect
Daytime outdoor watering restrictions, enacted as part of Lewisville’s Emergency Water Management Plan, went into effect Monday, May 1, and will run through the end of September. Automated and manual sprinklers are not allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months. Hand-watering and use of soaker hoses are not restricted. The summertime restriction, which became mandatory in 2014 after being voluntary for many years, is intended to help conserve the city’s water supply by reducing water waste and evaporation that is common to daytime outdoor watering.
2023 Carrollton Summer Reading Challenge
The Carrollton Public Library presents the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge running from Thursday, June 1 through Tuesday, August 1 and will include age-specific reading programs for everyone. Register now at cityofcarrollton.com/summerreading or carrollton.beanstack.org. Read. Log minutes. Earn prizes. A library card is not required but encouraged and is free for Carrollton, Denton County, and Farmers Branch residents. All ages are welcome to participate in the summer reading challenge.. Register for the kids program (12 and under) or the teen and adult program (13+). Parents of a newborn, infant, or toddler(s) (birth-5) are encouraged to participate in the year-round 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, also found at carrollton.beanstack.org.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
