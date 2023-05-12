The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department will hold a seasonal job fair on Thursday, May 18 from 1 to 5 p.m., at Thrive, 1950 S. Valley Parkway. Applicants will get to meet with department hiring managers and the city recruiter to learn about all the open seasonal positions and do on-the-spot applications and interviews. Interested applicants can apply online ahead of time at governmentjobs.com/careers/lewisville.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

