The City of Lewisville announced the return of City Cable LVTV on two North Texas cable systems, which began at noon on Friday, May 19.
LVTV can be found on channel 1016 on the Astound Broadband system, and channel 15 on Frontier Cable. LVTV has been off the air for the past several years while city crews worked on upgrading and converting equipment for digital streaming and fiber connections, and while the cable companies transitioned to those same systems. Along with city-produced, award-winning documentaries, viewers will be able to watch a great lineup of original programs from NASA, The National Museum of Art, Chickasaw Nation, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
LVTV is the place to watch replays of the latest Lewisville City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission, and Denton County Commissioner Court meetings. This is a perfect opportunity for residents to see their elected officials in action without leaving home. It’s also the place to catch musical performances from past Sounds of Lewisville, ColorPalooza, and Western Days special events. Multiple blocks of music videos will air throughout the day. Think of it as MTV, back when MTV used to show music videos.
Library to begin accepting Teen Advisory Council applications
The Carrollton Public Library needs your ideas. Join other teens in grades 9 through 12 to plan upcoming library programs and make decisions about teen library services. This is a great way to earn volunteer credit while collaborating with other teens. Applications will be accepted from Thursday, June 1, through Friday, August 4. Interviews to join will occur in August. To apply, visit volunteermatch.org.
Summer Reading Challenge begins June 1
Embark on new adventures all summer long with the Carrollton Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge, Thursday, June 1 through Tuesday, August 1. Participants of all ages are invited to beat the heat with a cool book, all while earning prizes along the way. Registration is required at carrollton.beanstack.org. For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, visit cityofcarrollton.com/summerreading or call 972-466-4800.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
