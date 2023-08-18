The city of Lewisville is now accepting applications for participants in the Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Cattle Drive Parade scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., leading up to the PBR Lewisville event presented by Zimmerer Kubota.
The parade will travel from Cowan Avenue east on Main Street to Mill Street, then turn north on Mill Street and continue to the grounds at Bill Weaver Arena.
A parade application is available to submit online on the “Huffines Cattle Drive Parade” page at cityoflewisville.com.
Vehicle/float decoration guidelines are as follows:
The parade themes are “Western” and “Salute to Veterans”
All vehicle and float entries must be at least 50 percent decorated in accordance with the parade themes to be accepted
Commercial vehicles can have their logo or business name on their parade entry, but must still comply with 50 percent decoration guideline
Vintage vehicles, public safety vehicles, and military vehicles are exempt from the decoration guideline.
At the conclusion of the parade, families can enjoy a pre-event concert, a cash bar, food trucks and other activities as information becomes available. The family attractions end at 6 p.m., and the Lewisville PBR event starts at 7:30 p.m.
Carrollton, Metrocrest Services partner for job fair
Looking for a job? The Carrollton Public Library, in partnership with Metrocrest Services, will host a job fair for the community on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 3-6 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library.
Pre registration is requested for the free Metrocrest Job Fair, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers and hiring managers, and in some cases, interview on site. Job openings cover a range of industries and experience levels. Professional attire is recommended. Bring your resume or print a copy at the library.
Lewisville outdoor watering restrictions go into effect
Daytime outdoor watering restrictions, enacted as part of Lewisville’s Emergency Water Management Plan, will run through the end of September. Automated and manual sprinklers are not allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hand-watering and use of soaker hoses are not restricted.
The city’s Emergency Water Management Plan is in effect year-round, limiting water customers to outdoor watering on two assigned days each week. Outdoor watering restrictions were made mandatory by the city council in 2014 in response to the years-long statewide drought and its damaging impact on the North Texas water supply.
Watering schedule for residential customers is determined by street address.
Those properties with an even-numbered address (ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8) or no street address can water on Tuesday and Saturday.
Properties with an odd-numbered address (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9) can water on Wednesday and Sunday.
Commercial and multi-family customers can water on Monday and Thursday.
