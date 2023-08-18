PBR Lewisville.jpeg

A Professional Bull Rider competing at Bill Weaver Arena in Lewisville during a previous competition. 

 Photo courtesy of Daren Watkins

The city of Lewisville is now accepting applications for participants in the Huffines Auto Dealerships Lewisville Cattle Drive Parade scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., leading up to the PBR Lewisville event presented by Zimmerer Kubota.

The parade will travel from Cowan Avenue east on Main Street to Mill Street, then turn north on Mill Street and continue to the grounds at Bill Weaver Arena.


