The city of Lewisville is partnering with Vet Centers to offer free counseling services monthly for military veterans at Thrive.
Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.
Counseling is offered to make a successful transition from military to civilian life or after a traumatic event experienced in the military. Vet Centers counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief and transition after trauma.
The counseling meetings will be held on the third Friday of every month. A veteran can show up the day of the meetings and be seen, or they can call 817-274-0981 to sign up. Walk-ins will be accepted 10 to 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Scheduled private one-on-one sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, and group counseling will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m.
These free counseling opportunities are open to all veterans, and attendees do not need to be a Thrive member.
Joel Chaverri will be the social worker conducting the counseling meetings at Thrive. He is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with the Department of Veterans Affairs. He works at the Vet Centers in Arlington, providing readjustment counseling services for veterans and their families. Chaverri specializes in treating symptoms related to trauma such as anger, anxiety and depression. He also can provide education and make referrals related to veterans’ benefits.
Thrive is considered a Community Access Point for this program, which also can be found in Denton, Decatur, Weatherford, Granbury and Ennis.
United Way of Denton County hosts local leaders for county conversations
United Way of Denton County will host a two-part series of kickoff breakfasts featuring Denton County Conversations with local and state leaders. The community is invited to join the conversation as the panelists discuss the needs in Denton County and the collaborative work to implement solutions.
The first event is Friday, Sept. 8 at the UNT Gateway Center in Denton, with doors opening at 7:30 a.m.
Conversation panelists for the Denton Breakfast are Denton County Judge Andy Eads, County Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson and Roxanne Saldaña Jones, Chief Operating Officer of United Ways of Texas.
The second breakfast is at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville on Friday, Sept. 15 with doors opening at 7:30 a.m. The panelists for the event will include city/town managers from Flower Mound, Denton, Lewisville and Carrollton.
The event will be open to all who want to connect, collaborate and acquire impactful knowledge on the work of United Way of Denton County and its partner agencies to mobilize its community to action so all can thrive.
