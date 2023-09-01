Lewisville file.jpg

File photo

The city of Lewisville is partnering with Vet Centers to offer free counseling services monthly for military veterans at Thrive.

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers that provide a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional counseling to eligible veterans, service members including National Guard and Reserve components, and their families.

thumbnail_image006.png

United Way of Denton County will host local leaders for county conversations, including Lewisville and Carrollton city managers.

 

