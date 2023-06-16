Are you passionate about serving the community and making a positive impact? The City of Lewisville announced the Unity in Service Summit, June 29, noon to 2 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater.

This event aims to bring all the faith-based organizations together in the city for a day of collaboration and sharing of resources. This summit is an opportunity to explore ways to collaborate with the city and other faith-based organizations, pooling efforts to meet the diverse needs of the community more effectively. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Bryan McBreen Neighborhood Services Grants Specialist, bmcbreen@cityoflewisville.com.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

