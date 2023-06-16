Are you passionate about serving the community and making a positive impact? The City of Lewisville announced the Unity in Service Summit, June 29, noon to 2 p.m. at the Lewisville Grand Theater.
This event aims to bring all the faith-based organizations together in the city for a day of collaboration and sharing of resources. This summit is an opportunity to explore ways to collaborate with the city and other faith-based organizations, pooling efforts to meet the diverse needs of the community more effectively. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Bryan McBreen Neighborhood Services Grants Specialist, bmcbreen@cityoflewisville.com.
Join the library’s Summer Reading Challenge
Embark on new adventures all summer long with the Carrollton Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge through Tuesday, August 1. Participants of all ages are invited to beat the heat with a cool book, all while earning prizes along the way. Registration is required at carrollton.beanstack.org. Age-specific programs for children through adults allow users to easily track their minutes through the Beanstack smartphone app. Children under the age of 5 are encouraged to take part in the 100 Books Before Kindergarten program. The Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the Carrollton Public Library. To learn more about 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, visit cityofcarrollton.com/1000books. For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge, visit cityofcarrollton.com/summerreading or call 972-466-4800.
2022 Water Quality Report now available
Lewisville’s 2022 Water Quality Report is now available on the city’s website. The annual water quality report is a summary of the quality of water that the City of Lewisville provides to its customers. Lewisville’s water system is a “Superior” rated water system, which is the highest rating of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. To request a printed copy of the report delivered by mail, please contact the Public Services Utilities Division at 972.219.3504.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
