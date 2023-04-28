The City of Lewisville has earned the Arts and Entertainment Award from the DFW Directors Association for its Painted Crosswalk public art program.

The Painted Crosswalk project consists of six individually designed and brightly colored pieces of artwork on crosswalks in a variety of locations around the city. Each crosswalk covers at least 300 square feet of painted surface. They are installed near local schools and within the walking and biking trail system.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

