The City of Lewisville has earned the Arts and Entertainment Award from the DFW Directors Association for its Painted Crosswalk public art program.
The Painted Crosswalk project consists of six individually designed and brightly colored pieces of artwork on crosswalks in a variety of locations around the city. Each crosswalk covers at least 300 square feet of painted surface. They are installed near local schools and within the walking and biking trail system.
The most recently completed project is installed in the roundabout in front of Thrive. Each of the crosswalks has a QR label that allows the community and passersby to interact with the artwork and provides an opportunity to learn more about the piece of art, the artist, and other public art pieces in Lewisville. A complete photo and video gallery of each painted crosswalk can be found on the completed works page at cityoflewisville.com.
Cleanup Carrollton
Removing trash and debris from the environment is a great way to stay active and help Carrollton’s streets, waterways, and green spaces thrive. The city is taking part in the Spring 2023 North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge, a program of the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) extending a friendly competition between member cities to determine which municipality’s residents can collect the most litter. The challenge is open through Wednesday, May 31. To be a part of the action, visit JustServe.org, search for Carrollton, TX, and sign up for the North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge. A confirmation will be sent to the volunteer and can easily be added to an online calendar. Pick a date, show up and just serve.
City of Carrollton retains multiple ‘AAA’ long-term ratings
Fitch Ratings, Inc. and S&P Global Ratings independently assigned a “AAA” long-term rating to the City of Carrollton for $29.61 million in general obligation (GO) improvement and refunding bonds, series 2023. The ratings outlook is "stable." Fitch also independently affirmed Carrollton’s “AAA” long-term rating for the City’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and previously issued $209.9 million in outstanding GO debt, series 2013 through series 2022.
