Carrollton summer campers assist local school children
Summer campers at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care in Carrollton donated more than 700 school supply items to local school children. This past month, campers held a donation drive to collect a variety of items including glue, pencils, crayons, markers and notebooks. After they were finished collecting, the campers packed the donations into backpacks for school children at Furneaux Elementary School. This initiative helped campers learn the importance of helping those in need in the community.
Lewisville High School Homecoming kicks off
Lewisville High School celebrates 125 years this year, hosting a variety of homecoming activities this Sunday, Sept. 25-Saturday, Oct. 1. Starting on Sunday, there is a hallway decorating event at the main campus, then there is a Chalk the Walk Fun Day on Tuesday. The Homecoming Parade takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. and there will be a community pep rally directly after the parade. During the weekend, there will be a tailgating party, a football game and the Homecoming dance for grades 9 through 12.
Keep Flower Mound Beautiful Trash-Off Festival
Keep Flower Mound Beautiful is hosting a community-wide cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 8:30 a.m. The day of the trash-off, volunteers will pick up supplies from Flower Mound High School before heading to various parks, trails and roadways to pick up trash. Once the clean-up is over, community members can head back to the high school for its fall festival. Locals can enjoy environmental education booths, explore the Flower Mound Fire and Police Department vehicles and participate in a recycling drop-off.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
