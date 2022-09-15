Carrollton summer campers assist local school children

Summer campers at Xplor Preschool & School Age Care in Carrollton donated more than 700 school supply items to local school children. This past month, campers held a donation drive to collect a variety of items including glue, pencils, crayons, markers and notebooks. After they were finished collecting, the campers packed the donations into backpacks for school children at Furneaux Elementary School. This initiative helped campers learn the importance of helping those in need in the community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

