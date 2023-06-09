Seniors ages 50 and older are invited to the Carrollton Senior Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, for a free health screening. Carrollton Fire Rescue members will provide complimentary blood pressure and sugar level screenings. A senior center membership or day pass is required to participate; no appointment is necessary. To learn more about the senior center’s various health and fitness programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/seniorcenter or call 972-466-4850.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

