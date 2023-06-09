Seniors ages 50 and older are invited to the Carrollton Senior Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, for a free health screening. Carrollton Fire Rescue members will provide complimentary blood pressure and sugar level screenings. A senior center membership or day pass is required to participate; no appointment is necessary. To learn more about the senior center’s various health and fitness programs and events, visit cityofcarrollton.com/seniorcenter or call 972-466-4850.
Free summer breakfast, lunch program
School’s out for the summer, and that means hundreds of local children will be looking for places where they can meet their friends, have fun, and eat healthy meals.
The free Summer Meals Program is ready to meet the demand. Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Kids Bring Life Inc., a local non-profit that will be coordinating food service. This non-profit is certified by the Texas Department of Agriculture to serve meals for the summer lunch program. Food will be served Monday through Friday from Monday, June 5 through Friday, August 4 at the sites and times listed: Rosemeade Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Crosby Recreation Center from 9 to 10 a.m. and 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. The program offers breakfast and lunch to all children regardless of income, and the menu varies from day to day. Individuals who are over age 18 and enrolled in school programs for people with disabilities can also receive meals at no charge. For the most up-to-date information on summer food meal sites and hours of operation, call 2-1-1 or visit summerfood.org. For more information about the program, call 972-466-9816.
Animal shelter adopt special
Lewisville’s Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees through Friday, June 30, for all dogs over 20 pounds. The regular adoption fee is $90. To see some of the animals up for adoption, visit lewisvillepets.com/adopt. The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is located at 995 E. Valley Ridge.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.