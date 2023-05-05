The Carrollton Public Library in partnership with Metrocrest Services, will host a job fair for the community on Wednesday, May 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library.
Pre-registration is requested for the free Metrocrest Job Fair, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers and hiring managers and, in some cases, interview on-site. Professional attire is recommended. Bring your resume or print a copy at the library. The job fair is held in partnership with the City of Carrollton, Metrocrest Services, the Town of Addison, the City of Coppell, the City of Farmers Branch, and is sponsored by Dallas College. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-job-fair-tickets-576044503617.
Deadline for protesting appraisal district property values approaching
Dallas, Denton, and Collin County Appraisal Districts are posting on their websites and/or mailing Carrollton residents a notice to inform homeowners of the value of their property as of Sunday, Jan. 1 and to provide an administrative remedy to address property owner concerns if any.
By Texas law, there is only a certain time span in which protests may be filed. The deadline for protesting the appraisal district’s determined value is typically mid-May, or 30 days after the appraisal district mailed the Notice of Appraised Value, whichever is later. The following deadlines for filing a protest are posted on the appropriate county’s website, however, residents should follow the deadline date printed on their official notice paperwork.
Collin Central Appraisal District date is posted as Monday, May 15.
Denton Central Appraisal District date is posted as Wednesday, May 17.
Dallas Central Appraisal District date is posted as Monday, May 22.
For more information, visit the appropriate county website or the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts’ website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax. For specific inquiries, homeowners must contact the appraisal district where the property is located.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
