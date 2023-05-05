The Carrollton Public Library in partnership with Metrocrest Services, will host a job fair for the community on Wednesday, May 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library.

Pre-registration is requested for the free Metrocrest Job Fair, but all job seekers are welcome. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with employers and hiring managers and, in some cases, interview on-site. Professional attire is recommended. Bring your resume or print a copy at the library. The job fair is held in partnership with the City of Carrollton, Metrocrest Services, the Town of Addison, the City of Coppell, the City of Farmers Branch, and is sponsored by Dallas College. For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-job-fair-tickets-576044503617.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

