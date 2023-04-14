The City of Carrollton will partner with Lewisville ISD for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drop-off location will be the Carrollton Police Station. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) coordinates a one-day collaborative effort with local agencies to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs from homes. The public will be able to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. No questions or requests for identification will be made. Participants may dispose of medication in its original container. Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances will be collected. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will also be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.
City of Lewisville seeks artists
The City of Lewisville is interested in commissioning an artist, or group of artists, to create a photography-based public art piece that reflects a visual representation of Lewisville, highlights the diversity of the city’s population, and answers the question, “who are we as a community?”
The working title for this project is “We Are Lewisville.” The winning work will be put on display in the new Serve Lewisville building. Artists regional to North Texas may apply as a single artist or as a multi-person collaborative group. In the case of a group, please apply under a single application. The budget for this commission is up to $8,000 which is inclusive of all costs associated with the project. Entry Deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28. Interested artists must fill out the online application or email a completed form and materials to Denise Helbing, Arts Center Manager, at dhelbing@cityoflewisville.com. A Google account is required to apply. Artists that do not have a Google account, or have trouble using the form, can email Denise Helbing or call 972.219.8478. Through review of the applications by staff and the Arts Advisory Board, up to three artists will be identified as semifinalists to be brought in for in-person presentations to the board and final selection. Through this presentation process a finalist will be selected to complete the project. Target date for these presentations is the evening of Monday, June 12. All decisions of the City of Lewisville are final.
Mayor Gilmore to host quarterly update
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore will hold a public meeting for all Lewisville residents on Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Frederick P. Herring Parks and Recreation Center. Mayor Gilmore will provide updates on city projects and events, then answer questions from attendees. Members of city administration also will be present to answer questions. The meeting will be livestreamed, and recorded for online posting.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
