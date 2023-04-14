The City of Carrollton will partner with Lewisville ISD for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drop-off location will be the Carrollton Police Station. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) coordinates a one-day collaborative effort with local agencies to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs from homes. The public will be able to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. No questions or requests for identification will be made. Participants may dispose of medication in its original container. Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances will be collected. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will also be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

