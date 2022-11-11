Carrollton reminds residents to recycle

The City of Carrollton would like to remind residents that recycling is quick, easy, and it helps minimize the amount of reusable material dumped into landfills. There’s no need to presort items or place them in bags; simply put them in the blue recycling cart and roll them to the designated pickup location (curb and alley) on recycling day for convenient service. For a complete list of accepted and unaccepted materials and to learn more, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/recycling

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

