The City of Carrollton would like to remind residents that recycling is quick, easy, and it helps minimize the amount of reusable material dumped into landfills. There’s no need to presort items or place them in bags; simply put them in the blue recycling cart and roll them to the designated pickup location (curb and alley) on recycling day for convenient service. For a complete list of accepted and unaccepted materials and to learn more, visitwww.cityofcarrollton.com/recycling.
Lewisville seeks artists
The City of Lewisville is interested in commissioning an artist, or artist team, to enhance Lewisville’s natural beauty with an Aviary-inspired outdoor sculpture that reflects the area’s robust migratory bird activity. The sculpture will be displayed at Thrive Nature Park, 1951 S. Valley Parkway. Entry Deadline is Friday, Nov. 18. Interested artists must submit an application, eight digital images of completed artworks, resume, and a statement of interest viacallforentry.org. Semifinalists will be chosen in December and the finalist will be announced in January. For complete requirements, visit the“Call for Artists” page at lewisvillegrand.com.
Free Junior Ranger program
Children ages 4-11 can become a Junior Ranger by going on adventures in the wild throughout Carrollton. The Carrollton Junior Ranger program is designed for self-adventures with a parent. Participants will learn about plants, recycling, water conservation and more. Register for free atwww.cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow. After registration, participants will receive a personalized packet containing their Junior Ranger handbook to kickstart their adventures. Once participants finish with the handbook, simply email mario.sanchez@cityofcarrollton.com to pick up their Junior Ranger badge.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
