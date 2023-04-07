Armenian community.jpg

The St. Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church in Carrollton. 

 Courtesy of Joan Stuckmann

Lakeside Arts Foundation invites Lewisville ISD high school juniors and seniors, and home-schooled students, intending to major in any arts-related field, to participate in a scholarship art contest at Chalk This Way to be held as part of ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring, on Saturday, April 22.

Scholarship awards will be $1,200 for first place, $700 for second place, and $500 for third place. During ColorPalooza, contestants will be given a 6-foot-by-6-foot area of concrete and professional quality chalk to create a completed work of art in six hours. There is no entry fee for the scholarship contest, but student artists are asked to submit an application and a full color, sketched rendering of their planned work by Friday, April 14. Scholarship winners will be announced online the following week. Details, rules, and entry forms are available at chalkthisway.org. For more information, contact Lakeside Arts Foundation at 214.334.4584 or email director@lakesidearts.org.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments