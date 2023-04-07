Lakeside Arts Foundation invites Lewisville ISD high school juniors and seniors, and home-schooled students, intending to major in any arts-related field, to participate in a scholarship art contest at Chalk This Way to be held as part of ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring, on Saturday, April 22.
Scholarship awards will be $1,200 for first place, $700 for second place, and $500 for third place. During ColorPalooza, contestants will be given a 6-foot-by-6-foot area of concrete and professional quality chalk to create a completed work of art in six hours. There is no entry fee for the scholarship contest, but student artists are asked to submit an application and a full color, sketched rendering of their planned work by Friday, April 14. Scholarship winners will be announced online the following week. Details, rules, and entry forms are available at chalkthisway.org. For more information, contact Lakeside Arts Foundation at 214.334.4584 or email director@lakesidearts.org.
Nationwide drug disposal event
The city of Carrollton will partner with Lewisville ISD for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drop-off location will be the Carrollton Police Station. Participants may dispose of medication in its original container. Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter substances will be collected. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will also be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers. For more information, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com.
Largest Diocesan Assembly in DFW
On May 4-7, the Eastern Diocese of Armenian Church of America will hold its 121st Diocesan Assembly at the renowned St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Carrollton. The church and the building complex have won the Best Building of the Year, USA, in 2022, have been featured in the World Architectural Digest, and have been visited by a number of celebrities from all over the world. Nearly 300 clergy, delegates, and faithful from all over the United States and worldwide are expected to arrive in Dallas. This is the first assembly in DFW, the first in-person assembly post-Covid, and the first visit by all clergy to the new Armenian Church in Texas. Morning service that will take place at 9:30 a.m. on May 4.
