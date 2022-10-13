The members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:45 a.m. at the Lewisville ISD Bolin Professional Learning Center on Main Street in Lewisville. Special guest speakers will be potential legislators H Denise Wooten, Brittney Verdell, Kronda Thimesch and Francine Ly. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank and a new or gently used book for the Children's Book Project. All area retired school personnel are invited to attend and are eligible to participate in door prize drawings. Please contact 972-221-1989 for more information.
33rd Annual Knights of Columbus Scholarships
Application forms are available in the counseling offices at Lewisville High School, Marcus High School, and Flower Mound High School and online for five $800 scholarships for graduating Catholic seniors planning to attend any two-year or four-year college in the fall of 2023. The application involves listing school and church service and writing a short essay on the topic, “The Need to Serve.” Deadline for application is January 9, 2023.
Early voting
Early voting for the Nov. 8 bond election begins Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 1. Those that are eligible to vote and want to find out more information on polling locations, visitwww.votedenton.gov. A guide to the bond election can be found on Star Local Media’s website.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
