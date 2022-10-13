Lewisville ISD logo
The members of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 9:45 a.m. at the Lewisville ISD Bolin Professional Learning Center on Main Street in Lewisville. Special guest speakers will be potential legislators H Denise Wooten, Brittney Verdell, Kronda Thimesch and Francine Ly. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank and a new or gently used book for the Children's Book Project. All area retired school personnel are invited to attend and are eligible to participate in door prize drawings. Please contact 972-221-1989 for more information. 

