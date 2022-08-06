FMPD vehicle
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Missing elderly person found safe

On Thursday, the Flower Mound Police Department issued a Silver Alert (emergency alert advising people of missing elderly people) for 74-year-old resident Larry Thompson. Thompson, who police say has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was reported by police to be located and found safe later that afternoon.

Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.

