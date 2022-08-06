On Thursday, the Flower Mound Police Department issued a Silver Alert (emergency alert advising people of missing elderly people) for 74-year-old resident Larry Thompson. Thompson, who police say has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, was reported by police to be located and found safe later that afternoon.
Unemployment increases
The unemployment rates in Lewisville, Carrollton and Flower Mound increased from May to June, recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission revealed.
According to the data, Carrollton’s unadjusted unemployment rate increased from 3% to 3.2% during that time, while Flower Mound’s increased from 2.5% to 2.9%. Lewisville’s unemployment rate encountered the highest spike, as it increased from 2.9% to 3.4%.
Conversely, Lewisville’s civilian labor force saw the biggest increase of the three cities, increasing in population by 324.
‘Cell Phone Job Search’
Speaking of unemployment, all adults are invited to the Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane) from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday for the “Cell Phone Job Search” event. Discover how a smartphone can help jump-start a job search with the helpful advice of a Goodwill Career Coach. Participants must bring a smartphone. No appointment or registration is required. For more information about the library’s various job skills courses and programs, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
Dorothy’s Dash
Registration for Dorothy's Dash 5K and Kid’s K in Flower Mound is now open. This year, race day is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12. As always, this event is being held in honor of former Flower Mound town employee Dorothy Walkup. Following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis, Dorothy died on Nov. 16, 2004. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Dorothy's honor.
Registration can be done in-person at the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Rd.) or online. To register online, see the race day schedule and award categories, and learn more, visit www.flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.