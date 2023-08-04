Lewisville City Hall
To continue to provide high-level communication and information services to Carrollton residents, businesses, and visitors, the city has opened a survey opportunity to gain vital feedback from the community.

Let staff know how they’re doing via the anonymous online form that’s open to everyone through Friday, Sept. 22 at cityofcarrollton.com/survey. The multiple-choice questions take less than 10 minutes to answer with an option to include additional comments and suggestions. The first 50 respondents to successfully complete the survey will be offered some free Carrollton swag available for pickup at city hall.


