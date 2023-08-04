To continue to provide high-level communication and information services to Carrollton residents, businesses, and visitors, the city has opened a survey opportunity to gain vital feedback from the community.
Let staff know how they’re doing via the anonymous online form that’s open to everyone through Friday, Sept. 22 at cityofcarrollton.com/survey. The multiple-choice questions take less than 10 minutes to answer with an option to include additional comments and suggestions. The first 50 respondents to successfully complete the survey will be offered some free Carrollton swag available for pickup at city hall.
Results of the survey will enable the city to refine how its communication is organized, prioritized and delivered to best fit the needs and wants of the community.
Lewisville City Council will hold its annual budget workshop on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 9 a.m., in the Glenmore Savage Community Room of the Municipal Annex at 1197 W. Main St.
The workshop is open to the public. Public hearings and city council votes on the budget, property tax rate and water/wastewater rates will be held during public meetings later in August and September.
The workshop will be livestreamed on the city of Lewisville YouTube channel. Residents can view all adopted budgets since 2008 on the “Annual Budget” page at cityoflewisville.com.
Carter BloodCare declares blood supply in critical need
Carter BloodCare has announced that the supply of Type O blood, both O positive and O negative, has reached critical levels.
Under critical-level conditions, the community has less than one day’s supply of Type O blood on-hand. This shortage has a direct impact on the health of the communities served by Carter BloodCare in north, central and east Texas. Under critical-level conditions, surgeries and medical procedures may be delayed for an extended time until the necessary blood becomes available.
While all blood types are needed, the critical-level status for type O is the most serious health situation for our community. O negative is the universal donor blood type, meaning it can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. O negative is also the only type of blood used to treat premature and unborn babies. O positive can be used in emergency situations, such as severe trauma or massive bleeding injuries sustained in vehicle accidents.
Eligible donors can support the community and give blood at their local Carter BloodCare donor center or blood drive. For more information, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.