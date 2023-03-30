Carrollton parks and recreation receives State Adaptive Award
The city of Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department received the 2023 Lone Star Recreation Programming Achievement Award from the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) for its work on the 2022 Special Needs Spring Bash. The inclusive event, held last March, was targeted to community members of all abilities with activities such as giant soccer darts, archery, pedal go-karts, and lawn games. The recognition was awarded at a TRAPS ceremony in Frisco on Thursday, March 2.
Firefighter entrance exam
Become part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team today by taking the next firefighter entrance exam. Register now for the next firefighter entrance exam, held Saturday, April 8. Exam registration will close at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 7. The department provides extensive training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, and substantial compensation starting at $71,090. To register, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire and click on “Join CFR.” For more information about Carrollton Fire Rescue, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire or call 972-466-3070.
Volunteers needed for ColorPalooza
The city of Lewisville is accepting applications for volunteers to help with this year’s ColorPalooza event on Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, 150 W. Church Street. Available volunteer roles include cultural dressing room monitor, decorated recycle bin set-up, DJ school attendant, water feature assembly, information booth, interactive arts and crafts assistant, and vendor check-in/parking lot attendant. To sign up, visit the ColorPalooza page on timecounts.org.
Police respond to multiple fatality crash in Carrollton
On March 24 at 8:59 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle serious injury crash in the 2100 block of N. IH35E southbound. The investigation necessitated the closure of the roadway.
As the first crash investigation was concluding, a secondary crash occurred in the traffic back up at 12:43 am on March 25 in the 2600 block of N. IH35E southbound. This crash involved an 18-wheeler and four passenger vehicles. The initial impact of the second crash appears to have been as a result of the 18-wheeler impacting one of the passenger vehicles causing both vehicles to catch fire and then collide with three other passenger vehicles. The crash resulted in three occupants being transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries and four fatalities on the scene.
Investigators from Carrollton, Irving, Dallas County District Attorney's Office, and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office is working to positively identify the occupants that were in the vehicle that caught fire.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash for both accidents.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.