Carrollton news roundup 42.jpeg

From left to right: Carrollton Parks and Recreation director Scott Whitaker, coordinator Shelby Carradine, and manager Heather Smith. 

 Courtesy of the city of Carrollton

Carrollton parks and recreation receives State Adaptive Award

The city of Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department received the 2023 Lone Star Recreation Programming Achievement Award from the Texas Recreation and Park Society (TRAPS) for its work on the 2022 Special Needs Spring Bash. The inclusive event, held last March, was targeted to community members of all abilities with activities such as giant soccer darts, archery, pedal go-karts, and lawn games. The recognition was awarded at a TRAPS ceremony in Frisco on Thursday, March 2.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

