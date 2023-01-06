The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees has launched a formal process to seek the next superintendent of its school district. As part of the search process, the district conducted a survey to gather input from parents, students, staff, and community members to identify the characteristics and traits of the next superintendent. The feedback was used to create the job posting and profile for the next superintendent. The district hopes to announce the next CFBISD superintendent by mid-March 2023.
Republic Service updates
Cost-of-service rates for Republic Service trash and recycling for residential, multifamily, and commercial customers increased for Lewisville residents by 5%. Residents will begin to see a 68 cent increase in their monthly bill. In other news, Republic Services is going to start using a new trash truck which means trash and recycling carts must be at least three free apart from each other and other objects. Carts also must be in the same area for collection.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
