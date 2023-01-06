Republic Services.jpeg
Republic Services, Inc.

Superintendent search

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees has launched a formal process to seek the next superintendent of its school district. As part of the search process, the district conducted a survey to gather input from parents, students, staff, and community members to identify the characteristics and traits of the next superintendent. The feedback was used to create the job posting and profile for the next superintendent. The district hopes to announce the next CFBISD superintendent by mid-March 2023.

