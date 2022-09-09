The City of Lewisville is currently accepting applications for Cattle Drive Parade volunteers to assist police and fire personnel along the parade route by sweeping candy from the streets. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. right before the PBR Lewisville event. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
Carrollton City Council meeting
Carrollton City Council will be meeting this upcoming Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Council generally meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. The work session begins at 5:45 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Minutes of the meeting will become available after the City Council adopts them. To view the agenda and watch the meeting video, visitwww.cityofcarrollton.com/council.
Registration for Carrollton Police Entrance Exam
The Carrollton Police Department has opened registration for the civil service exam. The exam is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas Carrollton Conference Center. Online registration for the exam must be completed by 9 a.m. on the day of the exam. For more information, visitwww.cityofcarrollton.com/police.
Support Lewisville ISD in Snack Drive
This Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., TECC East and Marcus High School are hosting a Snack Drive. Accepted donations include individually wrapped snacks such as fruit snacks, granola bars, crackers, pretzels, etc. They are looking for any snack that is healthy and protein-rich.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.