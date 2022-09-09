Lewisville searching for volunteers

The City of Lewisville is currently accepting applications for Cattle Drive Parade volunteers to assist police and fire personnel along the parade route by sweeping candy from the streets. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. right before the PBR Lewisville event. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.  

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

