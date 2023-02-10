Tax assistance offered at Lewisville Public Library
AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will offer free filing assistance for 2022 basic federal tax returns. The service will be provided 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday through April 10 at the Lewisville Public Library. Tax-Aide is open to anyone. Priority may be given to those ages 50 and older. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is available 5 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday through April 13. VITA is provided by the United Way of Denton County and offers free tax preparation assistance for anyone with an income up to $60,000 per year. For information, visit the Lewisville Public Library website.
Carrollton Public Library Bookmark Contest begins Feb. 22
In celebration of National Library Week, the Library is inviting all patrons to design their very own bookmark that lets others know why they love libraries, reading, and books. Winners will receive a prize, and their bookmark will be reproduced and distributed at both Josey Ranch Lake and Hebron & Josey Library during National Library Week, April 23 - 29. Entry forms will be available online and at both locations beginning Wednesday, Feb. 22 through Wednesday, March 22, and winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 30. To learn more, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Annual Bookmark Contest below Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
Run for Rover 5K
All runners and walkers, mark your calendars. The City of Carrollton will host the furriest 5K benefiting four-legged friends with the annual Run for Rover 5K on Saturday, Feb. 25. The race starts at 9 a.m. and same-day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m. that Saturday. Pre-registration is currently open through Tuesday, February 21. Sign up for a dog-friendly race supporting the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center. To register and for more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/runforrover.
