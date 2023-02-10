Tax assistance offered at Lewisville Public Library

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will offer free filing assistance for 2022 basic federal tax returns. The service will be provided 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Monday through April 10 at the Lewisville Public Library. Tax-Aide is open to anyone. Priority may be given to those ages 50 and older. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is available 5 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday through April 13. VITA is provided by the United Way of Denton County and offers free tax preparation assistance for anyone with an income up to $60,000 per year. For information, visit the Lewisville Public Library website.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments