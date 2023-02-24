The City of Lewisville is now accepting applications for volunteers to help with this year’s St. Paddy’s Texas Style event on Saturday, March 18 from 12 to 7 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza.

This free family-friendly event celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and Texas Independence Day by blending traditional Irish music with Texas country and tributes. It will also include carnival-type activities for kids, along with food and beverage concessions. This is an outdoor event with various roles and shifts available. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. To sign up, visit timecounts.org.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments