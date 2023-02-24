The City of Lewisville is now accepting applications for volunteers to help with this year’s St. Paddy’s Texas Style event on Saturday, March 18 from 12 to 7 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza.
This free family-friendly event celebrates St. Patrick’s Day and Texas Independence Day by blending traditional Irish music with Texas country and tributes. It will also include carnival-type activities for kids, along with food and beverage concessions. This is an outdoor event with various roles and shifts available. Volunteers must be at least 14 years old. To sign up, visit timecounts.org.
Low-cost rabies vaccination event
To help prevent the spread of rabies and assist residents with keeping pets safe at a reasonable cost, the City of Carrollton is offering rabies vaccinations for only $5 and free pet registrations on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center.
Carrollton residents are invited to bring their families to this free event that will include hot dogs, pretzels, drinks, a bounce house, and wildlife information. In addition to the free fun, free registration, and low-cost vaccinations, attendees who bring a $10 donation to the center will receive a stainless-steel tumbler. Free bottled water will also be available for humans and pets.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
