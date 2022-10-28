Early voting is currently happening through Friday, Nov. 4 with the general election to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For those registered to vote, voting locations can be found at www.votetexas.gov.
Triple Crown recipient
The City of Lewisville has been named a 2020 Triple Crown winner by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). The GFOA’s Triple Crown designation recognizes governments who have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year. The Triple Crown designation represents a significant achievement. The City of Lewisville is one of 317 governments nationwide to receive the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.
Vote for placement of second Carrollton bench
City of Carrollton residents only have a few more days to vote for the placement of a second bench as part of the Bags to Benches campaign. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 31 to vote for a location, which can be one of three locations: the Elm Fork Nature Preserve, Crosby Recreation Center playground area, or Josey Ranch Pond Walking Trail. Visit the City of Carrollton’s website to learn more and vote.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
