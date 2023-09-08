Lewisville City Hall
2023 Resident Satisfaction Survey

Lewisville residents are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Resident Satisfaction Survey that will be used to assess the effectiveness of current programs and the level of public demand for potential new or revised programs. The online survey is available through Monday, Sept. 11, in both English and Spanish and can be accessed on the city of Lewisville’s website. Taking part in the survey will help the city see how residents feel about current and potential city services, identify areas where additional attention might be needed, and strive to continually improve services provided.


