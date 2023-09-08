Lewisville residents are encouraged to participate in the 2023 Resident Satisfaction Survey that will be used to assess the effectiveness of current programs and the level of public demand for potential new or revised programs. The online survey is available through Monday, Sept. 11, in both English and Spanish and can be accessed on the city of Lewisville’s website. Taking part in the survey will help the city see how residents feel about current and potential city services, identify areas where additional attention might be needed, and strive to continually improve services provided.
Lewisville urges residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Lewisville is strongly urging all residents to increase their water conservation efforts and to better adhere to outdoor water restrictions that went into effect May 1. The city’s water plant has hit maximum capacity multiple times in the last two weeks. The biggest stress on the water system comes from outdoor irrigation. Because of that, the city will increase its enforcement of the mandatory outdoor watering restrictions contained in city ordinances. Non-compliance with the water restrictions could result in a fine up to $2,000. The current water restrictions remain in place through the end of September. However, in the future, if needed, additional conservation measures could be added. This could include once a week outdoor watering or a complete ban on outdoor watering.
Free business mentoring with SCORE
SCORE has been providing free mentoring for new and existing businesses for more than 40 years and has a network of more than 13,000 volunteers who donate their time to help entrepreneurs. Visit dallas.score.org or call 214-987-9491 to schedule a time to meet with a SCORE volunteer about your business. To learn more about the Carrollton Public Library’s many business resources, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library and select Jobs & Business Programs below Programs & Events or call 972-466-4800.
